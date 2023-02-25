Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

NYSE BNS opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.756 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

