Brokers Offer Predictions for The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MIDD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $152.48 on Thursday. Middleby has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $180.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Middleby by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

