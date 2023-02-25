Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Decreased by Analyst

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE JELD opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.31.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 34,700 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $340,060.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,500 shares of company stock worth $1,169,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

