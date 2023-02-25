Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Redfin Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

RDFN opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $835.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Redfin by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $5,610,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth about $4,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet purchased 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,031.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

