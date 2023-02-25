Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FIGS, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FIGS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Shares of FIGS opened at $8.95 on Thursday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

