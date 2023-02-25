Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.86, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.93. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

