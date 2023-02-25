Financial Review: Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) & Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Halma has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halma and Covestro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halma $2.08 billion 4.85 $333.80 million N/A N/A Covestro $18.82 billion N/A $1.91 billion $2.63 8.10

Analyst Recommendations

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Halma.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Halma and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halma 0 2 0 0 2.00 Covestro 1 6 7 0 2.43

Covestro has a consensus price target of $42.56, suggesting a potential upside of 99.87%. Given Covestro’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Covestro is more favorable than Halma.

Profitability

This table compares Halma and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halma N/A N/A N/A Covestro 5.16% 11.10% 5.79%

Summary

Covestro beats Halma on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halma

(Get Rating)

Halma Plc is a holding company which engages in the development, production and sale of hazard and life protection products. It operates through the following segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental and Analysis. The Process Safety segment offers products to protect people and assets at work such as interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; explosion protection and pressure relief systems, and corrosion monitoring products. The Infrastructure Safety segment offers life protection in infrastructure and for save movement such as fire detection systems, smoke detectors, fire suppression, people and vehicle flow solutions, security solutions, and elevator safety products. The Medical segment specializes in devices that assess eye health, assist with eye surgery and primary care applications, critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostic original equipment manufacturers, and laboratories; sensor technologies used in hospitals to track assets and support patient and staff safety. The Environmental and Analysis segment relates to products and technologies for analysis in environmen

About Covestro

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

