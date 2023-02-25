Reviewing PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) and enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of enVVeno Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PROCEPT BioRobotics and enVVeno Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 2 6 0 2.75 enVVeno Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus target price of $44.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.79%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than enVVeno Medical.

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and enVVeno Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -126.00% -31.57% -23.92% enVVeno Medical N/A -56.38% -53.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and enVVeno Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million 46.89 -$59.85 million ($1.75) -20.65 enVVeno Medical N/A N/A -$16.53 million ($2.58) -2.14

enVVeno Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than enVVeno Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enVVeno Medical has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats enVVeno Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®?, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). Deep venous CVI occurs when valves inside of the deep veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in insufficient blood being returned to the heart. The malfunctioning vein valves cause blood to flow backwards (reflux) and pool in the lower leg, increasing the pressure within the veins of the leg (venous hypertension). In the most severe cases, CVI can lead to venous ulcers (open skin sores) that become chronic and difficult to heal. The VenoValve is implanted in the femoral vein and works as a replacement venous valve, designed to reduce reflux and venous hypertension, and to restore proper directional blood flow back to the heart. With severe deep venous CVI impacting an estimated 2.4 million people in the U.S., who have no effective treatment options, the VenoValve has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. clinical trial.



