Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Head-To-Head Survey

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $894.44 million 1.28 $17.68 million $0.29 68.90 Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion 0.41 -$554.15 million ($5.09) -3.74

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Country Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Sun Country Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 2 7 0 2.78 Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus price target of $23.11, indicating a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Volatility & Risk

Sun Country Airlines has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 1.98% 5.18% 1.73% Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15%

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Spirit Airlines on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

