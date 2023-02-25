Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) vs. Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Head to Head Analysis

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and Harleysville Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 14.57% 10.15% 0.62% Harleysville Financial 32.03% 12.34% 1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Harleysville Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.21 $5.09 million $1.59 7.08 Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.14 $8.79 million $2.74 9.22

Harleysville Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats Patriot National Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate, commercial business, SBA, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit cards, money orders, traveler’s checks, and automatic teller machine services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Harleysville Financial

(Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.