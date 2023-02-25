Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $33,719.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after buying an additional 229,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $24,171,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $538.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.