IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ISEE opened at $20.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,212.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,212.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $349,986.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,165 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after buying an additional 134,845 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after buying an additional 322,004 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

