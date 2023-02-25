Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$46.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.0 %

GIL opened at C$42.60 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$33.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.94.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

