BMO Capital Markets Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.45.

Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.83. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$14.62 and a one year high of C$22.39.

Announces Dividend

Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

