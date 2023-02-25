Ready Capital (RC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RC opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

