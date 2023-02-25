Ready Capital (RC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RCGet Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RC opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Earnings History for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

