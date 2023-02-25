Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$9.64 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.46%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

