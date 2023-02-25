Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.25

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance
TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$9.64 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.55.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
