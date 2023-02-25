Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Uni-Select Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uni-Select in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

UNS opened at C$40.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$25.65 and a 12 month high of C$45.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

