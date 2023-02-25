The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$82.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.0 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$71.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$63.19 and a twelve month high of C$94.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.07 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.