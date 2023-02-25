Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Increased by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $41.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $34.53. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $127.97 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $40.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $32.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $41.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $155.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $149.10 EPS.

FFH has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,045.83.

TSE FFH opened at C$931.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.96. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$569.62 and a 1-year high of C$942.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$845.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$740.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,770. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $13.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 56.53%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

