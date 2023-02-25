Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.51%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.90.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$91.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.27 and a 1-year high of C$105.04. The company has a market cap of C$165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. In other news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,432,241. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

