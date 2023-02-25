Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Air Canada (TSE:AC) Decreased by Cormark

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Air Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.15.

AC opened at C$19.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.41. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$25.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at C$740,675.05. In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,463,734.55. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

