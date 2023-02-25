Summit Materials, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Materials in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUM. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of SUM stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,801,000 after purchasing an additional 956,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 457,799 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Further Reading

