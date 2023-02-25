Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Walker & Dunlop’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD opened at $88.27 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $75.33 and a one year high of $139.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $2,985,679. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

