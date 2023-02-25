Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Financial Contrast

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 21.26% 12.12% 2.09% Integrated Ventures -97.88% -29.26% -18.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $206.15 million 0.90 $54.11 million $1.82 4.45 Integrated Ventures $6.55 million 1.09 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

26.9% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Medallion Financial has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medallion Financial and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Tioga, PA.

