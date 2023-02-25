Critical Analysis: Genocea Biosciences (GNCAQ) & Its Rivals

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Genocea Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million -$33.20 million 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Competitors $772.97 million $150.60 million -2.57

Profitability

Genocea Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Genocea Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors -5,041.44% -103.69% -37.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genocea Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors 936 3919 10845 163 2.65

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.58%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.