Head-To-Head Contrast: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) versus Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -0.59% 9.99% 7.16% Grove Collaborative N/A -50.67% 2.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

21.8% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $15.14, suggesting a potential upside of 76.90%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 695.45%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Grove Collaborative’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $777.64 million 0.93 -$8.90 million ($0.06) -142.67 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

