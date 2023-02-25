Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ) & PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Critical Review

Halcon Resources (OTCMKTS:HKRSQ – Get Rating) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Halcon Resources and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PHX Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

PHX Minerals has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.81%. Given PHX Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHX Minerals is more favorable than Halcon Resources.

This table compares Halcon Resources and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -324.96% -238.22% -73.12% PHX Minerals 30.95% 24.51% 16.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halcon Resources and PHX Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $224.68 million 0.05 -$1.17 billion N/A N/A PHX Minerals $53.49 million 2.02 $20.41 million $0.48 6.17

PHX Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halcon Resources.

Summary

PHX Minerals beats Halcon Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On August 7, 2019, Halcón Resources Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern District of Texas.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

