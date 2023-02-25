Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) PT at $249.17

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.67.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Penumbra Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PEN stock opened at $267.38 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $269.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4,456.33 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total value of $1,271,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,020,687.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $315,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,787,990 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

See Also

