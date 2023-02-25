Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €8.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.00 ($8.51) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Down 0.1 %

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €9.22 ($9.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.99. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($11.02) and a one year high of €15.46 ($16.45).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

