Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €8.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) has been assigned a €8.00 ($8.51) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Down 0.1 %
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €9.22 ($9.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.99. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($11.02) and a one year high of €15.46 ($16.45).
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
