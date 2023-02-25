Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €55.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($59.57) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($38.83) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €46.54 ($49.51) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.44 and a 200 day moving average of €38.87. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €30.56 ($32.51) and a 12 month high of €58.85 ($62.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

