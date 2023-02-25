Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) price target on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Trading Down 7.9 %

ETR:BAS opened at €48.07 ($51.14) on Thursday. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €66.15 ($70.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.