Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRA FRE opened at €26.32 ($28.00) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($85.11). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.14.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

