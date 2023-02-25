New York Mortgage Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 9th (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Thursday, March 9th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 9th.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 2,864,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 491,658 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,383,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.