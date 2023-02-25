New York Mortgage Trust Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 9th (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Thursday, March 9th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 9th.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYMT stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 2,864,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 491,658 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,383,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
