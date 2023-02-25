Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of research firms have commented on DRVN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Driven Brands Company Profile

DRVN stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

