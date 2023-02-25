Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target at $180.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBPFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

