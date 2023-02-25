Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.17) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Pareto Securities raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Up 1.3 %

OUKPY stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.