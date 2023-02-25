Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) PT at $95.17

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.17.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after purchasing an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,362,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,850,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

