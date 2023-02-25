Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of Cowen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $5,922,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

COWN stock opened at $39.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.41. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

