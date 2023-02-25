FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Decreased by Analyst

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sigma Lithium from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Nucleo Capital LTDA. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,743,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 6,362.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Sigma Lithium by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 740,754 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $18,629,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $8,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

