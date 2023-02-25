Oppenheimer Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.36) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.37). The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of APLS opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 6.69. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $121,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

