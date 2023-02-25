Brokerages Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) PT at $29.13

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

ALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 33.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.13. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Further Reading

