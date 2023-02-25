Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $306.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.