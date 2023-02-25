Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $306.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.17.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
EQNR stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85.
Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.