Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Target Price at $180.22

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.22.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

JKHY stock opened at $165.26 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $162.80 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

