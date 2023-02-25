Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $1.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Cannabis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 566.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Shares of ACB stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

