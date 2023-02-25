Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $26.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on FATE. Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of FATE opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

In other news, Director John Mendlein acquired 88,048 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 301,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

