Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $15.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Repsol from €14.00 ($14.89) to €15.00 ($15.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Repsol from €16.80 ($17.87) to €16.50 ($17.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Repsol Increases Dividend

About Repsol

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.28. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

(Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.