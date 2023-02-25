Argo Group International (ARGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Argo Group International by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,687,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.