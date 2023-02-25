Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HY opened at $31.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.34. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $39.63.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Stories

