Li Auto (LI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Li Auto has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:LI opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Li Auto by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Li Auto by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.