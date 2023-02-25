FibroGen (FGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FibroGen Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $22.21 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $137,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
Featured Stories
