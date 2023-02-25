FibroGen (FGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $22.21 on Friday. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,894,885.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $137,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 16.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

